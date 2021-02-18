La Crosse County COVID-19 cases remain low with 7 new positives Thursday

La Crosse County recorded seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 120 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 5.51%.

The county has averaged 13.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 15.29 on Wednesday and 21.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,093, which grows to 12,740 when including probable cases. DHS reported Thursday that 242 of those cases are active.

Of Thursday’s cases, three were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 80s. DHS also removed two cases of people ages 10-19.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both are still above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 11.33%, down from 12.01% on Wednesday and 14.94% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 13.30%, down from 14.25% on Wednesday and 21.47% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.08%, which is down from 19.19% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.