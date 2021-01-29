La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rise by 144 Friday

La Crosse County recorded 144 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 216 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 40%.

Friday’s total was the first time since Dec. 31 that the county had added more than 100 cases in a day, and the county has now averaged 61.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 44.29 on Thursday and 36.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,647, which grows to 12,258 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, five were people children to age 9, 38 were people ages 10-19, 62 were people in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, four were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates both rose Friday. The seven-day rate is at 30.94%, up from 25.70% on Thursday and 24.02% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.93%, up from 25.46% on Thursday and 27.13% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 19.23%, up from 18.95% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 71.