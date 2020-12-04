La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rise by 156 Friday

La Crosse County recorded 156 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 39.49% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 106.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 91.29 on Thursday and 104.57 a week ago. Friday also marked the 47th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 8,556, which grows to 8,884 when including probable cases.
Of Friday’s cases, 10 were people up to age 9, 18 were people ages 10-19, 32 were people in their 20s, 30 were in their 30s, 14 were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 18 were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Friday. The seven-day rate is at 39.78%, up from 37.37% on Thursday and 33.97% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 36.66%, up from 36.49% on Thursday and 30.65% a week ago.
Total positivity eclipsed 17% and is at 17.12%, up from 16.24% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 41.
State data
Another 4,847 cases were confirmed Friday for a running total of 404,555 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,180,320, up 10,350 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 202, with 17,943 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 63 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,625.
College COVID-19 Dashboard update
Viterbo University reported 10 active cases among students and four among staff as of Thursday. Western reported six active cases among students and one among staff as of Wednesday. UWL administered six PCR tests Wednesday, with two resulting positive.
