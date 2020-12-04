 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rise by 156 Friday
0 comments
alert top story
La Crosse County

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rise by 156 Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 156 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 39.49% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 106.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 91.29 on Thursday and 104.57 a week ago. Friday also marked the 47th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,556, which grows to 8,884 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, 10 were people up to age 9, 18 were people ages 10-19, 32 were people in their 20s, 30 were in their 30s, 14 were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 18 were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Friday. The seven-day rate is at 39.78%, up from 37.37% on Thursday and 33.97% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 36.66%, up from 36.49% on Thursday and 30.65% a week ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Total positivity eclipsed 17% and is at 17.12%, up from 16.24% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 41.

State data

Another 4,847 cases were confirmed Friday for a running total of 404,555 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,180,320, up 10,350 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose by 202, with 17,943 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 63 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,625.

College COVID-19 Dashboard update

Viterbo University reported 10 active cases among students and four among staff as of Thursday. Western reported six active cases among students and one among staff as of Wednesday. UWL administered six PCR tests Wednesday, with two resulting positive.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Minneapolis then and now: peace after months of protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News