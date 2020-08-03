La Crosse County COVID-19 cases top 800, with 42 confirmed in last 3 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County confirmed an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 during the weekend and Monday, bringing its total number of cases to 832.

On Saturday, 15 new cases were confirmed, on Sunday, 12 new cases were confirmed, and on Monday 15 new cases were confirmed.

Four individuals remained hospitalized during the weekend — 37 have ever been hospitalized — and there remains one death related to the virus in the county.

On Monday, 79% of all tests came back positive.

In the last seven days, 604 total tests were completed in the county, and 80 cases were confirmed, with an 11.7% total positive.

Thirty of the 42 new cases are in individuals 30 and under.

There have been a total of 16,654 total negative test results in La Crosse County.

Currently, 685 of all cases are considered recovered, and 149 are still active.

Monday marked the third day of a statewide mask mandate, and local officials encourage residents to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing and stay home as often as possible.

Monroe adds 17 cases