La Crosse County COVID-19 cases top 800, with 42 confirmed in last 3 days

La Crosse County confirmed an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 during the weekend and Monday, bringing its total number of cases to 832.
On Saturday, 15 new cases were confirmed, on Sunday, 12 new cases were confirmed, and on Monday 15 new cases were confirmed.
Four individuals remained hospitalized during the weekend — 37 have ever been hospitalized — and there remains one death related to the virus in the county.
On Monday, 79% of all tests came back positive.
In the last seven days, 604 total tests were completed in the county, and 80 cases were confirmed, with an 11.7% total positive.
Thirty of the 42 new cases are in individuals 30 and under.
There have been a total of 16,654 total negative test results in La Crosse County.
Currently, 685 of all cases are considered recovered, and 149 are still active.
Monday marked the third day of a statewide mask mandate, and local officials encourage residents to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing and stay home as often as possible.
Monroe adds 17 cases
Monroe County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend and one more on Monday.
The county reported nine new cases on Saturday, seven more on Sunday, in addition to one more on Monday.
That totals 225 confirmed cases in Monroe County.
Monroe County has 49 active cases (three are currently hospitalized), 175 recoveries and one death.
Monday’s case involves a woman in her 30s.
