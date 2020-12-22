La Crosse County COVID-19 cases trending down with 32 new positives Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 21.05% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 55.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 61.43 on Monday but up slightly from 55.29 a week ago. Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the 65th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,608, which grows to 10,065 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, one was a person to age 9, two were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, three were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Tuesday, though both remain well above 10%.
The seven-day rate is at 29.80%, down from 31.48% on Monday but up from 25.15% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.28%, down from 28.98% on Monday and 31.42% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 17.88%, up from 17.58% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 53.
State data
Another 2,403 cases were confirmed for a running total of 461,015 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,303,714, up 4,449 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 187, with 20,355 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 120 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,545.
