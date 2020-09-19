La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 100 Saturday, State sees 2,238 new positives

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County had a welcome drop in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 100 new lab-confirmed positives.

While still in the triple digits, the number is well below Friday's record-breaking local total of 254 new positives.

The 100 new cases, as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, show a 45.66% positivity rate Saturday.

This is the fourth day in a row the county has reported at least 100 new cases. During the past seven days, the county has averaged 121.43 new cases per day, a figure that was 44.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,475, which grows to 2,618 when including probable cases.

Saturday was the third day in a row with a positivity rate higher than 40%, and the seven- and 14-day rates have increased as a result.

The seven-day rate increased to 41.85%, up from 19.96% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 32.31%, up from 19.62% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 9.44%, a figure that was still below 7% a week ago, and total deaths remained at two.