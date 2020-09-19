La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 100 Saturday, State sees 2,238 new positives

La Crosse County had a welcome drop in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 100 new lab-confirmed positives.
While still in the triple digits, the number is well below Friday's record-breaking local total of 254 new positives.
The 100 new cases, as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, show a 45.66% positivity rate Saturday.
This is the fourth day in a row the county has reported at least 100 new cases. During the past seven days, the county has averaged 121.43 new cases per day, a figure that was 44.71 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 2,475, which grows to 2,618 when including probable cases.
Saturday was the third day in a row with a positivity rate higher than 40%, and the seven- and 14-day rates have increased as a result.
The seven-day rate increased to 41.85%, up from 19.96% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 32.31%, up from 19.62% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 9.44%, a figure that was still below 7% a week ago, and total deaths remained at two.
On the state level, Wisconsin experienced its second highest day of new coronavirus cases at 2,238. The state's record high occured Friday, with 2,553 positive test results.
In total, statewide positive cases total 99,562. There have been 1,325,447 negative test results, an increase of 10,189 since yesterday.
Wisconsin hospitalizations due to the coronavirus increased by 50, with 6,619 patients ever hospitalized. An additional three Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 1,241.
College case updates
UW-La Crosse updated its COVID-19 dashboard to show 51 PCR tests were administered Friday, with 28 — or 54.9% — coming back positive.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
