La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 13, state reports another 832 positives

Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in La Crosse County Friday, while statewide positive test results increased by 832.
Locally, there have been 792 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the newest attributed to one teen, six individuals in their 20s, two people in their 30s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
A total of 674 cases are considered recovered and six patients are being hospitalized. One prior case has been transferred out of the county after disease investigation. There has been one La Crosse County death due to COVID-19, and 16,650 people have tested negative.
In Wisconsin, positive cases have reached 52,940, with hospitalizations totaling 4,637 and 934 fatalities due to the virus, an increase of 15 since yesterday. A total of 882,149 state residents have tested negative.
The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin National Guard and School District of La Crosse will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Logan High School. Individuals age 5 and older with one or more potential symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell — are eligible. Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
In addition to following the statewide face mask mandate, the La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members, thoroughly wash hands and avoid unnecessary excursions.
Monroe reports 5 new cases
Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Monday County, bringing the total confirmed to 208.
The county has 43 active cases, with three currently hospitalized and 164 recoveries. One person previously died.
The latest cases involve:
- A boy 4 or younger
- A boy between 10 and 14
- A girl between 15 and 19
- A woman and a man in their 40s.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
