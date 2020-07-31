La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 13, state reports another 832 positives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in La Crosse County Friday, while statewide positive test results increased by 832.

Locally, there have been 792 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the newest attributed to one teen, six individuals in their 20s, two people in their 30s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.

A total of 674 cases are considered recovered and six patients are being hospitalized. One prior case has been transferred out of the county after disease investigation. There has been one La Crosse County death due to COVID-19, and 16,650 people have tested negative.

In Wisconsin, positive cases have reached 52,940, with hospitalizations totaling 4,637 and 934 fatalities due to the virus, an increase of 15 since yesterday. A total of 882,149 state residents have tested negative.