 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 166 with nearly 40% positivity rate
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 166 with nearly 40% positivity rate

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 166 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 39.90% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 144.29 new cases per day over the past seven days; Friday was the third day in a row that figure has hit a new high.

Friday also marked the 26th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 17 of the past 18 days. 

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,184, which grows to 6,399 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, three were people up to age 9, 20 were ages 10-19, 41 were in their 20s, 21 were in their 30s, 15 were in their 40s, 41 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, 11 were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates increased slightly Friday and remain well above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The seven-day rate is at 34.79%, up from 32.17% on Thursday and 26.57% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.88%, up from 30.11% on Thursday and 27.03% a week ago.

Friday marked the seventh day in a row that the seven-day positivity rate has been above 30% and the fifth day in a row that the 14-day rate has been above 30%.

The county’s seven-day rate has been below 10% on just three days since Aug. 27. The 14-day rate hasn’t been below 10% since Aug. 28.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 14.45%, up from 12.97% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 28.

State data 

Wisconsin confirmed 7,777 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the running total of positives to 301,165. Negative tests have reached 1,975,512, an increase of 10,733 from Thursday. 

Another 274 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 14,045 ever hospitalized, and deaths increased by 58, bringing fatalities to 2,573.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Recount Cost and Voter Fraud Lawsuits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News