La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 166 with nearly 40% positivity rate

La Crosse County recorded 166 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 39.90% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 144.29 new cases per day over the past seven days; Friday was the third day in a row that figure has hit a new high.

Friday also marked the 26th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 17 of the past 18 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,184, which grows to 6,399 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, three were people up to age 9, 20 were ages 10-19, 41 were in their 20s, 21 were in their 30s, 15 were in their 40s, 41 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, 11 were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates increased slightly Friday and remain well above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.

The seven-day rate is at 34.79%, up from 32.17% on Thursday and 26.57% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.88%, up from 30.11% on Thursday and 27.03% a week ago.