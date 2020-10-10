La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 30, state reports 2,742 new positives Saturday

La Crosse County recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. In total, lab confirmed cases have reached 3,516, with an additional 148 probable cases.
Of the new cases, more fell into the 20 to 29 age range than any other, but positive cases were reported across most age brackets:
- Age 10 to 19: 4 cases
- Age 20 to 29: 13 cases
- Age 30 to 39: 5 cases
- Age 40 to 49: 1 case
- Age 50 to 59: 4 cases
- Age 60 to 59: 2 cases
- Age 80 to 89: 2 cases
The total of 31 new cases reflects an error Friday in age group reporting from the state Health Department, in which the age bracket of one case was misidentified and adjusted in today’s total.
No additional deaths were confirmed, leaving the fatality total at 10.
Viterbo University five active coronavirus cases among students and none among staff as of Friday.
UW-La Crosse administered 28 PCR tests Friday, with five positive results for a 17.86% positivity rate. Nine isolation rooms were in use as of Oct. 7.
Western Technical College has not updated its dashboard since Sept. 30, at which time one active case was reported.
State numbers remain high
Wisconsin confirmed 2,742 new coronavirus cases Saturday, for a running total of 147,560 positives. Negative cases have reached 1,530,306, an increase of 11,644 since Friday. Hospitalizations rose by 120, with 8,319 ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and an additional 18 deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 1,458.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
