La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 30, state reports 2,742 new positives Saturday

La Crosse County recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. In total, lab confirmed cases have reached 3,516, with an additional 148 probable cases.

Of the new cases, more fell into the 20 to 29 age range than any other, but positive cases were reported across most age brackets:

Age 10 to 19: 4 cases

Age 20 to 29: 13 cases

Age 30 to 39: 5 cases

Age 40 to 49: 1 case

Age 50 to 59: 4 cases

Age 60 to 59: 2 cases

Age 80 to 89: 2 cases

The total of 31 new cases reflects an error Friday in age group reporting from the state Health Department, in which the age bracket of one case was misidentified and adjusted in today’s total.

No additional deaths were confirmed, leaving the fatality total at 10.

Viterbo University five active coronavirus cases among students and none among staff as of Friday.

UW-La Crosse administered 28 PCR tests Friday, with five positive results for a 17.86% positivity rate. Nine isolation rooms were in use as of Oct. 7.

Western Technical College has not updated its dashboard since Sept. 30, at which time one active case was reported.