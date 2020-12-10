La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 40 Thursday

La Crosse County recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 16.53% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 78.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 99.86 on Wednesday and 91.29 a week ago. Meanwhile, Thursday marked the 53rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,948, which grows to 9,307 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, one was a person up to age 9, one was a person age 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.15%, down from 32.89% on Wednesday and 37.37% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.46%, down from 34.56% on Wednesday and 36.49% a week ago.

Total positivity remained at 17.37%, though that figure is up from 16.95% a week ago. No new deaths had been reported as of early Thursday afternoon, leaving that total at 43.

State data