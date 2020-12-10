 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 40 Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 40 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 16.53% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 78.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 99.86 on Wednesday and 91.29 a week ago. Meanwhile, Thursday marked the 53rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,948, which grows to 9,307 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, one was a person up to age 9, one was a person age 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.15%, down from 32.89% on Wednesday and 37.37% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.46%, down from 34.56% on Wednesday and 36.49% a week ago.

Total positivity remained at 17.37%, though that figure is up from 16.95% a week ago. No new deaths had been reported as of early Thursday afternoon, leaving that total at 43.

State data

Another 4,034 cases were confirmed for a running total of 426,099 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,224,578, up 8,521 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 160, with 18,875 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 57 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,944.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court on Health Emergency Powers of Local Officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News