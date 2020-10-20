La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 51 Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 24.29% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 40.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 35.86 on Monday and 30.57 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,868, which grows to 4,022 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 12 were of people in their 20s and 10 were in their 50s. There were eight new cases of people ages 10-19, five of people in their 30s, six in their 40s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Tuesday after drops Monday. The seven-day rate is at 12.04%, up from 11.20% on Monday and 9.95% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 11.04%, up from 10.67% on Monday but down from 12.72% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.14%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 19.

State data

The state reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, due in part to the to the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system undergoing maintenance and enhancements over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}