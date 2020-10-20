La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 51 Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 24.29% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 40.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 35.86 on Monday and 30.57 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,868, which grows to 4,022 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 12 were of people in their 20s and 10 were in their 50s. There were eight new cases of people ages 10-19, five of people in their 30s, six in their 40s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Tuesday after drops Monday. The seven-day rate is at 12.04%, up from 11.20% on Monday and 9.95% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 11.04%, up from 10.67% on Monday but down from 12.72% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 11.14%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 19.
State data
The state reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, due in part to the to the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system undergoing maintenance and enhancements over the weekend.
Support Local Journalism
"During that time, data reporting, and visualization updates were temporarily paused. Due to this temporary pause in reporting, no new cases were reported out on October 17, 2020. This resulted in a backlog of positive cases. As health departments work through importing these cases, our historical data, and case numbers may be higher over the next few days," the Wisconsin Department of Health shared on its website.
An additional 4,591 coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the running total of positives to 178,482. Negative tests have reached 1,712,883, up by 9,070. Hospitalizations increased by 218, with 9,537 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the virus. Deaths due to COVID-19 rose by 33, with 1,633 total fatalities.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
Viterbo University reported nine active student cases and three active employee cases as of Oct. 19. Thus far, the University has administered 1,353 PCR tests.
UW-La Crosse administered 35 PCR tests between Oct. 17-19, with eight resulting positive. Western Technical College last updated its dashboard Oct. 14, with two active cases as of that date.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.