La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 59 Friday

La Crosse County recorded 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 26.34% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 61.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 62.29 on Thursday and 65.57 a week ago. Meanwhile, Friday marked the 61st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,443, which grows to 9,856 when including probable cases.
Of Friday’s cases, three were people up to age 9, 10 were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, eight were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Friday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 30.62%, down from 31.25% on Thursday but up from 25.89% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.97%, down from 29.44% on Thursday and 33.01% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 17.77%, up from 17.42% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 52.
State data
Another 3,235 cases were confirmed for a running total of 451,676 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,281,130, up 7,194 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 145, with 19,930 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 60 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,315.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
