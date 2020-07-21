La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 7 Tuesday, while state sees record 1,117 increase

La Crosse County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, while the state's case count rose by a record 1,117.

The newest lab-confirmed positive cases in La Crosse County are attributed to two individuals each in their 20s, 30s and 50s and one in their 40s.

This brings the running total in La Crosse County to 673 cases, 550 of which are considered recovered. There are currently five patients being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and one person has died from COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department announced Tuesday that 397 tests were administered during the Wisconsin National Guard drive-up testing day July 10, with 20 results coming back positive, 16 of them for La Crosse County residents. In total, there have been 14,777 negative test results for La Crosse County residents.

Statewide, Wisconsin has had 44,135 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 750,562 negative. Since Monday, hospitalizations have increased by 65 for a running total of 4,194, and 13 more individuals have died, bringing the fatality total to 859.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible. Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting,] or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.