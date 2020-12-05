La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 85 Saturday, state surpasses 3,700 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 85 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 30.58% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 105 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 106.14 on Friday but up from 88.43 a week ago. Saturday also marked the 48th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,641, which grows to 8,976 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Saturday’s cases, six were people ages 0-9, 11 were people ages 10-19, 19 were people in their 20s, 14 were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Saturday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 38.34%, down from 39.78% on Friday but up from 31.63% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.95%, down from 36.66% on Friday but up from 32.78% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 17.20%, up from 16.36% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 41.