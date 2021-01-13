 Skip to main content
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 85 Wednesday
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 85 Wednesday

La Crosse County recorded another 85 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 10,902 confirmed positives. 

Of the new cases, six were attributed to youth 9 and under, seven to those 10-19, 17 to those in their 20s, 16 to those in their 30s, 13 to those in their 40s, 10 to those in their 50s, eight to those in their 60s, four to those in their 70s, and two each to those in their 80s and 90s. 

Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 350 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus, a daily increase of five. There have been 64 total deaths. 

State data

Another 2,134 cases were confirmed for a running total of 513,270 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,414,873, up 5,293 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 122, with 22,705 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 37 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,248.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Pharmacists play crucial role in vaccine rollout, A4

