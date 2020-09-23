La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 87, over 80% of new cases in week ending Sept. 20 attributed to those 18 to 24

La Crosse County has averaged 110 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past week, a 33.1% positivity rate, with 87 new cases Wednesday.
The newest cases, as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health, show a 25.44% positivity rate. Total local confirmed cases are up to 2,785, which grows to 2,942 when including probable cases.
After drops in the seven- and 14-day positivity rates Tuesday, both rose again Wednesday. The seven-day rate increased to 44.97%, up from 34.29% on Tuesday and 31.30% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 37.54%, up from 36.59% on Tuesday and 25.28% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 10.24%.
Coronavirus deaths among La Crosse County residents remain at two, though Vernon County has reported its first death, attributed to a man in his 70s.
Of the La Crosse County cases reported Wednesday, 36 were people in their 20s and 26 were people from ages 10-19. There was one new case of people from ages 0-9, seven in their 30s, seven in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s.
According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which gives a weekly overview of case data and metrics on Wednesdays, there were 1,418 active cases in La Crosse County as of Tuesday, with a running total of 69 hospitalizations. From Sept. 14 through 20, 80.4% of new cases were attributed to those between the age of 18 to 24.
For the seven-day period ending Sept. 20, the collaborative showed the majority of the risk assessment metrics were in the red category, with six of the nine categories unmet.
- New case rate: 97 per 100,000 people per day, red
- New hospitalization rate: 4.05 per 100,000 people per day (green, satisfactory)
- COVID care capacity: green, all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 25.4%, red
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): red
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): red
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 42.2%, red
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 73.9%, red
- Positive test ration (under 10% goal): 39.7%, red
Given the information from these metrics and the growing case rates in La Crosse County, the collaborative highly recommends the following to assure a safe and healthy community:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household, anticipate exposure. You can reduce this risk by following all recommendations, including wearing a mask and maintaining six feet between yourself and others
- Avoid any businesses or locations that are not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions, available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration, or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for information on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
Recommendations for businesses, public buildings and venues:
- Limit capacity to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less.
- Masks and physical distancing should be required.
- Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home.
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions, etc. should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
The La Crosse County Health Department noted Wednesday that with the record number of new cases, not all cases and contacts will receive a phone call at this time. Those who have been newly diagnosed are asked to visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed, and isolate themselves immediately. Cases should also personally notify anyone they had close contact with 48 hours before symptoms developed or post symptom onset. Those contacts should also quarantine for 14 days.
College COVID-19 Dashboard data
UW-La Crosse administered no new PCR tests Tuesday. As of Sept. 17, the most recent date available at press time, 77 of the university's isolation rooms were in use.
Viterbo University reported 39 active COVID-19 cases among students as of Sept. 21.
Western Technical College had nine active cases as of Wednesday, including four new this week.
State update
In Wisconsin, an additional 1,762 people tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, for a running total of 105,932 lab-confirmed cases. The running total for negative tests is 1,360,183, a daily increase of 11,691. An additional 56 people were hospitalized, with 6,821 ever hospitalized, and eight more individuals died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 1,259.
