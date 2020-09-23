La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 87, over 80% of new cases in week ending Sept. 20 attributed to those 18 to 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County has averaged 110 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past week, a 33.1% positivity rate, with 87 new cases Wednesday.

The newest cases, as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health, show a 25.44% positivity rate. Total local confirmed cases are up to 2,785, which grows to 2,942 when including probable cases.

After drops in the seven- and 14-day positivity rates Tuesday, both rose again Wednesday. The seven-day rate increased to 44.97%, up from 34.29% on Tuesday and 31.30% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 37.54%, up from 36.59% on Tuesday and 25.28% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 10.24%.

Coronavirus deaths among La Crosse County residents remain at two, though Vernon County has reported its first death, attributed to a man in his 70s.

Of the La Crosse County cases reported Wednesday, 36 were people in their 20s and 26 were people from ages 10-19. There was one new case of people from ages 0-9, seven in their 30s, seven in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s.