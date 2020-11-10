La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 91 Tuesday, state reports 7,073 new positives

La Crosse County recorded 91 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 23.76% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 126.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 128.57 on Monday but up from 79 a week ago. Tuesday marked the 23rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 14 of the past 15 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,626, which grows to 5,802 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, four were people ages to 9, 10 were ages 10-19, 21 were in their 20s, 14 were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 11 were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was of a person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly again Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 33.16%, up from 31.45% on Monday and 26.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.32%, up from 30.20% on Monday and 23.48% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 13.69%, up from 12.33% a week ago. No new deaths have been reported, leaving that total at 27.

State Data