La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 91 Tuesday, state reports 7,073 new positives

La Crosse County recorded 91 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 23.76% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 126.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 128.57 on Monday but up from 79 a week ago. Tuesday marked the 23rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 14 of the past 15 days.
Total confirmed cases are up to 5,626, which grows to 5,802 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, four were people ages to 9, 10 were ages 10-19, 21 were in their 20s, 14 were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, 11 were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was of a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly again Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 33.16%, up from 31.45% on Monday and 26.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.32%, up from 30.20% on Monday and 23.48% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to rise and is at 13.69%, up from 12.33% a week ago. No new deaths have been reported, leaving that total at 27.
State Data
Another 7,073 coronavirus cases were confirmed among Wisconsinites Tuesday, bringing the running total of confirmed cases to 278,843. Negative tests have reached 1,939,444, an increase of 12,926 since Monday. Another 291 state residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 13,230 ever hospitalized, and deaths rose by 66, for a total of 2,395 fatalities.
COVID-19 College Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 57 PRC tests between Nov. 7-9, with eight resulting positive.
Viterbo University reported 19 active coronavirus cases among students and three among staff as of Tuesday, and 52% of isolation spaces are currently in use. In total, 1,757 PCR tests have been administered at Viterbo this semester, and a total of 222 students and 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Free testing sites
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursday Nov. 19, Dec. 3 1721 Winnebago St., Tomah
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
