La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 93 Saturday with over 40% positivity rate

La Crosse County recorded 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 40.61% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 88.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, the first time that figure has been below 100 since Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, Saturday marked the 41st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, and above 20% on 12 of the past 13 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,906, which grows to 8,173 when including probable cases.

Saturday’s cases included four people ages 0-9, 12 people ages 10-19, 13 people in their 20s, 19 in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, 13 in their 50s, 10 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, two in their 80s and two people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 31.63%, down from 33.97% on Friday and 33.49% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.78%, up from 30.65% on Friday and 31.01% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.36%, up from 15.71% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 35.