La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 98 Saturday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 98 Saturday, bringing confirmed positives to 10,691.

Of the new cases, two were youth 9 and under, nine were 10 to 19, 14 were in their 20s, 21 in their 30s, 18 in their 40s, nine in their 50s, 10 each in their 60s and 70s and five in their 80s.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the total at 63.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, another 3,046 cases were confirmed for a running total of 505,058 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,396,106, up 5,568 from Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by 120, with 22,326 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 36 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,155.

Free COVID-testing continues to be offered in the La Crosse area. Upcoming dates include:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.