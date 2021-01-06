La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths at 61, over 100 cases traced to holiday gatherings

La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths have reached 61, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while cases rose by 96 Wednesday.

Of the new cases, five were attributed to youth 9 and under, 14 to those 10 to 19, 21 to those in their 20s, 16 to those in their 30s, nine to those in their 40s, 10 to those in their 50s, eight to those in their 60s, seven to those in their 70s, and three each to those in 80s and 90s.

Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 334 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

The positivity rate rose to 32.9% over the most recent seven-day period. Of those who tested positive during this time, 105 had participated in a holiday gathering where they were exposed or exposed others to COVID-19, and four church outbreaks were reported.

Collaborative update

For the 14-day period ending Jan. 3, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 671 new cases, with 54.9% of patients female and 45.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 15.8%, those 30 to 39 at 15.65% and those 40 to 49 at 15.05%.