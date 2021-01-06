La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths at 61, over 100 cases traced to holiday gatherings

La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths have reached 61, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while cases rose by 96 Wednesday.
Of the new cases, five were attributed to youth 9 and under, 14 to those 10 to 19, 21 to those in their 20s, 16 to those in their 30s, nine to those in their 40s, 10 to those in their 50s, eight to those in their 60s, seven to those in their 70s, and three each to those in 80s and 90s.
Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 334 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
The positivity rate rose to 32.9% over the most recent seven-day period. Of those who tested positive during this time, 105 had participated in a holiday gathering where they were exposed or exposed others to COVID-19, and four church outbreaks were reported.
Collaborative update
For the 14-day period ending Jan. 3, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported 671 new cases, with 54.9% of patients female and 45.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 15.8%, those 30 to 39 at 15.65% and those 40 to 49 at 15.05%.
Symptoms were reported by 345 individuals, with 39.1% experiencing mild symptoms, 33.6% moderate and 15.9% severe, while 11.3% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 294 individuals, with 56.5% infected via close contact, 43.2% through community spread and 0.3% from travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Jan. 3:
- New case rate: 46.9 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 48.4 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 8.6 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 81.7% (yellow)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 66.5% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 65.9% (red)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 24.6 (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 98.7 (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 32.9% (red)
The Collaborative asks employers not to allow or ask any exposed or symptomatic staff to come into work, regardless of whether they test negative during quarantine, and to enforce masking, distancing and 25% capacity guidelines. Employees should be regularly screened for symptoms, and allowed to work from home if possible.
The Collaborative expressed support for school districts implementing learning models that best support their students’ wellbeing, whether in-person or virtual.
Schools planning to offer in-person education are advised to implement and communicate COVID-19 safety plans, made in coordination with the Health Department and school medical advisors. Practices in place should include universal masking, physical distancing, regular handwashing, frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, plans for quick contact tracing and providing of quarantine guidelines, and having individuals stay home if experiencing any symptoms, even mild ones, or if they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.
Schools should also decide under what circumstances a classroom or building may need to close for a finite period of time due to level of illness or exposure. Schools should follow best practices for in-person sports, chorus, clubs, practices and group activities.
Religious events, meetings and services should be held only online at this time.
Community wide, individuals and families are advised only to leave the home for essential errands or work, to cancel all social gatherings and interactions with those outside their home and to get a flu shot in addition to masking, distancing, and hygiene practices.
State data
Another 3,406 cases were confirmed for a running total of 494,747 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,377,053, up 6,568 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 175, with 21,971 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 60vnew deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,039.
