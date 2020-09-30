La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths now total 5, state deaths increase by 27 Wednesday

Another La Crosse County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to five, while an additional 27 deaths were reported on the state level.

No information about the latest La Crosse County victim was released.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, with nine of the patients in their 20s and eight age 10 to 19. Those in their 60s comprised five of the cases, with four attributed to those in their 30s, and two each to those in their 40s, 50s and 80s. There was one case each among those in their 70s and 90s and one involving a child 9 or younger. The state also reported three new local hospitalizations, with 82 ever hospitalized.

The seven-day positivity rate, which was 44.97% a week ago, dropped but remains high at 21.46%. The 14-day rate, which was 37.54% a week ago, rose from 29.95% on Tuesday to 33.61% on Wednesday. Total positivity is up to 10.87%.

According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Compass, updated on Wednesdays, La Crosse County has averaged 45 new cases, a 19.8% positivity rate, during the seven-day period ending Sept. 29. As of Wednesday, 1,119 cases were active.