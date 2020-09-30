La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths now total 5, state deaths increase by 27 Wednesday

Another La Crosse County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities to five, while an additional 27 deaths were reported on the state level.
No information about the latest La Crosse County victim was released.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, with nine of the patients in their 20s and eight age 10 to 19. Those in their 60s comprised five of the cases, with four attributed to those in their 30s, and two each to those in their 40s, 50s and 80s. There was one case each among those in their 70s and 90s and one involving a child 9 or younger. The state also reported three new local hospitalizations, with 82 ever hospitalized.
The seven-day positivity rate, which was 44.97% a week ago, dropped but remains high at 21.46%. The 14-day rate, which was 37.54% a week ago, rose from 29.95% on Tuesday to 33.61% on Wednesday. Total positivity is up to 10.87%.
According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Compass, updated on Wednesdays, La Crosse County has averaged 45 new cases, a 19.8% positivity rate, during the seven-day period ending Sept. 29. As of Wednesday, 1,119 cases were active.
Of the 402 cases confirmed from Sept. 21 to 27, 53.71% were attributed to those age 18 to 24, followed by those age 30 to 39 at 8.42%. Individuals 50 to 59 comprised 7.43%, and those age 25 to 29 made up 7.18% of cases. All other age brackets had below 5.5% each.
For the week ending Sept. 27, 51.7% of new patients were female and 48.3% male. Close contact was the cause of 50% of infections, followed by 49.2% from community spread. Less than one percent of new cases were due to travel.
Of the 402 patients, 51% had recently attended a gathering, and 67.5% experienced mild symptoms. Moderate symptoms were reported by 18.5% and severe by 6%. Just under 8% remained asymptomatic.
Support Local Journalism
For the seven-day period ending Sept. 27, the collaborative showed the majority of the risk assessment metrics were in the red category, with seven of the nine categories unmet.
- New case rate: 49 per 100,000 people per day, red.
- New hospitalization rate: 4.84 per 100,000 people per day (green, satisfactory).
- COVID care capacity: green, all patients can be quickly tested and cared for.
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 57%, red.
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 67%, red.
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 60%, red.
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 36%, red.
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 71%, red.
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 23%, red.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative guidance:
Based on the current metrics, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative advises the following:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household anticipate exposure to COVID-19.
- Avoid any businesses or locations not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed.
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested,. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance when around non-household members, including outdoors.
For Businesses, public buildings, and venues
- Minimize mass gatherings. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
State data
Wisconsin experienced another high day of COVID-19 positives, with 2,319 new cases Wednesday. This brings the running total to 122,274. Negative tests are at 1,423,247, up 9,473 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations rose by 91, with 7,300 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and the 27 deaths reported Wednesday bring the fatality total to 1,327.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.