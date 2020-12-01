La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 37, cases up by 39 Tuesday

La Crosse County is up to 37 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.
Thirty-two of those deaths have been reported in the past two months.
The county also recorded 39 new confirmed cases of the virus with an 18.66% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 89.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 98 on Monday and 122.71 a week ago.
Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the 44th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, though a streak of 11 straight days with a daily positivity rate above 20% was broken.
Total confirmed cases are up to 8,126, which grows to 8,408 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Tuesday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 35.27%, down from 35.64% on Monday but up from 30.69% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.47%, down from 33.59% on Monday but up from 30.81% a week ago.
Support Local Journalism
Total positivity is at 16.60%, up from 16.59% on Monday and 15.89% a week ago.
State data
Another 4,078 cases were confirmed Tuesday, for a running total of 391,313 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,156,410, an increase of 6,414 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 277, with 17,372 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and deaths increased by 107, bringing fatalities to 3,420.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
Viterbo University reported four active cases among students and four among staff as of Tuesday.
Western Technical College reported seven active cases among students and three among staff as of Nov. 25.
UW-La Crosse administered 20 PCR tests between Nov. 25-30, with two resulting positive.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases
-
Mayo tightening visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise
-
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases up by 91 Tuesday, state reports 7,073 new positives
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: CDC director, UW system president tour UWL surge testing site
- 23 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.