La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 37, cases up by 39 Tuesday

La Crosse County is up to 37 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

Thirty-two of those deaths have been reported in the past two months.

The county also recorded 39 new confirmed cases of the virus with an 18.66% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 89.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 98 on Monday and 122.71 a week ago.

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the 44th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, though a streak of 11 straight days with a daily positivity rate above 20% was broken.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,126, which grows to 8,408 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.