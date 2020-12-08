 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 43, cases up by 127 Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 43, cases up by 127 Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 43rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has already reported six deaths from the virus in December.

The county also recorded 127 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday after three straight days of reporting 85 cases or fewer, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county’s weekly new cases trend jumped back over 100 and is at 101 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 88.43 on Monday and 89.43 a week ago.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 40.58%, marking the 51st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,833, which grows to 9,177 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, three were people ages to 9, 14 were people ages 10-19, 26 were people in their 20s, 21 were in their 30s, 18 were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 17 were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were people at least 90 years old.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 36.39%, up from 33.66% on Monday and 35.27% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 35.85%, up from 34.67% on Monday and 32.47% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.35%, up from 16.60% a week ago.

State data

Another 4,114 cases were confirmed for a running total of 418,446 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,207,950, up 5,477 from Monday.

Hospitalizations rose by 214, with 18,500 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 68 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,806.

College COVID-19 Dashboard updates

Viterbo University reported six active cases among students and three among staff as of Tuesday. UW-L administered 24 PCR tests Dec. 2 through 4, with seven resulting positive.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS Deputy Secretary on COVID-19 Vaccine Storage and Distribution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News