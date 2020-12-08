La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 43, cases up by 127 Tuesday

A 43rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has already reported six deaths from the virus in December.

The county also recorded 127 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday after three straight days of reporting 85 cases or fewer, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county’s weekly new cases trend jumped back over 100 and is at 101 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 88.43 on Monday and 89.43 a week ago.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 40.58%, marking the 51st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,833, which grows to 9,177 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, three were people ages to 9, 14 were people ages 10-19, 26 were people in their 20s, 21 were in their 30s, 18 were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 17 were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were people at least 90 years old.

