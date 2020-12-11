La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 44, cases up 67 Friday

A 44th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.
The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including seven in December.
The county has also eclipsed 9,000 total confirmed cases of the virus with 67 new cases reported Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It took 13 days for the county to record its most recent 1,000 new cases, two days slower than the previous 1,000.
The county has averaged 65.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 78.29 on Thursday and 106.14 a week ago. Meanwhile, Friday’s daily positivity rate was 30.32%, marking the 54th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,015, which grows to 9,378 when including probable cases.
Support Local Journalism
Of Friday’s cases, seven were people ages 10-19, 13 were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old. DHS also removed one case of a person age 0-9.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped again Friday, while the 14-day rate rose slightly. The seven-day rate is at 25.89%, down from 28.15% on Thursday and 39.78% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 33.01%, up from 32.46% on Thursday but down from 36.66% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 17.42%.
State data
Another 3,858 cases were confirmed for a running total of 429,957 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,231,765, up 7,187 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 145, with 19,020 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 47 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 3,991.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.