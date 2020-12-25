La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 54, 41 new cases Friday

The county also added 52 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 30.41% positivity rate Thursday, according to DHS, and another 41 cases on Friday. Of Friday's cases, three were age 9 and under, five were age 10-19, eight were in their 20s, seven in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, and three each in their 70s and 80s.

Confirmed cases for La Crosse County have reached 9,776, and negative tests are at 44,687. According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 305 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.