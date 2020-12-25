La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 54, 41 new cases Friday

La Crosse County reported one new death from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 54.
The county has now reported 17 deaths in December.
The county also added 52 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 30.41% positivity rate Thursday, according to DHS, and another 41 cases on Friday. Of Friday's cases, three were age 9 and under, five were age 10-19, eight were in their 20s, seven in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, and three each in their 70s and 80s.
Confirmed cases for La Crosse County have reached 9,776, and negative tests are at 44,687. According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 305 La Crosse County residents had ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
State data
Another 1,506 cases were confirmed for a running total of 467,899 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,324,819, up 7,109 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 56, with 20,703 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and five new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,679.
