La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 56, cases up by 42 Tuesday

Another La Crosse County resident has died from the coronavirus according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing fatalities to 56.

Cases increased by 42 Tuesday, with 9,909 confirmed positives among La Crosse County residents.

Of the new cases, one was attributed to a youth 9 or younger, six to individuals age 10 to 19, 12 to those in their 20s, five to those in their 30s, eight to those in their 40s, six to those in their 50s, and five to those in their 60s. One case in the 80-89 age range was removed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of La Crosse County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 was 309 as of Monday, according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which is a daily increase of three.

State data

Another 2,384 cases were confirmed Tuesday for a running total of 474,537 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,340,164, up 3,633 from Monday.

Hospitalizations rose by 170, with 21,081 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 72 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,783.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.