La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths reach 57, cases up by 85 Wednesday

Another La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 57.

The county has now reported 20 deaths in December.

The county also added 85 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 28.62% positivity rate Wednesday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 44.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 43 on Tuesday but down from 55.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,994, which grows to 10,478 when including probable cases.

Of Wednesday’s cases, five were children up to age 9, six were 10-19, 21 were people in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, 12 were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose Wednesday, while the 14-day rate dropped slightly. The seven-day rate is at 29.79%, up from 27.24% on Tuesday and 27.45% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 28.45%, down from 28.62% on Tuesday but up from 27.39% a week ago.

Total positivity is at 18.12%, up from 17.90% a week ago.