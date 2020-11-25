La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths rise to 34, 151 new cases reported Wednesday

A 34th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Eleven of the county’s deaths have come in November, and 29 have come since Oct. 1.

The county also recorded 151 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 33.56% positivity rate Wednesday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 115.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 122.71 on Tuesday and 144.57 a week ago.

Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the 38th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on nine of the past 10 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,651, which grows to 7,919 when including probable cases.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 31.81%, up from 30.69% on Tuesday and 29.91% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.73%, down from 30.81% on Tuesday and 31.36% a week ago.

Total positivity eclipsed 16% and is at 16.06%, up from 15.18% a week ago.

State data