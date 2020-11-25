 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths rise to 34, 151 new cases reported Wednesday
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths rise to 34, 151 new cases reported Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 34th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Eleven of the county’s deaths have come in November, and 29 have come since Oct. 1.

The county also recorded 151 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 33.56% positivity rate Wednesday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 115.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 122.71 on Tuesday and 144.57 a week ago.

Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the 38th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on nine of the past 10 days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,651, which grows to 7,919 when including probable cases.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 31.81%, up from 30.69% on Tuesday and 29.91% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.73%, down from 30.81% on Tuesday and 31.36% a week ago.

Total positivity eclipsed 16% and is at 16.06%, up from 15.18% a week ago.

State data

Another 5,469 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing positives to 369,442. Negative tests have reached 2,116,549, an increase of 11,793 since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 248, with 16,457 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 63 new deaths were confirmed, bringing fatalities to 3,178. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News