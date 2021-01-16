La Crosse County COVID-19 deaths up to 67, 45 new cases Saturday

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county from the virus to 67.

The county has reported 19 deaths in the past month, including 10 in January.

The county also added 45 new confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday, according to DHS. DHS reported 94 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 32.37%.

The county has averaged 44.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 52.43 on Friday and 75.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,005, which grows to 11,583 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, four were people ages 0-9, eight were people ages 10-19, nine were people in their 20s, five were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, six were in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped Saturday, while the 14-day rate rose slightly. The seven-day rate is at 26.91%, down from 29.84% on Friday and 38.20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 33.05%, up from 32.40% on Friday but down from 35.71% a week ago.