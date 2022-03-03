La Crosse County COVID case rate drops to high category

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates have dropped to the high category, and state numbers are the lowest in six months.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two-week period ending March 1. The state’s case burden was 218.5 per 100,000, with a 39% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County is also categorized at high with a burden of 326.6 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory. No county is rated critically high.

Per the CDC's COVID-19 County Check tool, La Crosse County is rated as having high disease level and masks should be worn in public indoor settings.

The state as of March 3 had a seven-day average of 560 new cases per day for a 3.8% positivity rate. This is the lowest weekly average since late July.

A total of 12,057 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 34,190 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 1,383,296, with 165 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively. January data is delayed due to a technical issue, per DHS.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 487 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 2, including 94 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 14 and one, respectively. For the two-week period ending March 1, DHS reported shrinking in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 47% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.4% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, as were 65.7% of La Crosse County residents. The percentages of those boosted were 32.8% and 38.7%, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

