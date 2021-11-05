La Crosse County COVID case rate on the rise, with 3 deaths in a week

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, with over twice as many infections occurring among those who haven’t been inoculated.

For the seven-day period ending Oct. 31, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 411.8 per 100,000 per week, compared to 189.4 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.

From Oct. 24-30, 221 cases were added, for an average of 37 per day. Three more deaths were recorded.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Nov. 2. The state’s case burden was 630.2 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory.

La Crosse County had a burden of 496.9 per 100,000 and a growing case trajectory.

Four counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Nov. 4 had a seven-day average of 1,996 new cases per day for an 8.5% positivity rate. A total of 8,580 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 113 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 802,117, with 16,635 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in September infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,351.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 122 per 100,000 and deaths 24.5 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 513.3 per 100,000; 13.8 per 100,000; and 1.3 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 928 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Nov. 3, including 268 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 268 and nine, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Nov. 2, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 54.8% of hospitals had their ICUs at peak capacity, and 23.9% of ventilators were in use.

As of Nov. 4, 55.2% of state residents were fully vaccinated, as were 60.7% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The La Crosse County Health Department for the week ending Oct. 20 put COVID cases among those in the K-12 age range at 46.23 per 100,000 per day.

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Nov. 2 an increased case rate of 35.7 per 100,000 per day. In total from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, 14 cases were confirmed. Close contacts due to in-school exposure totaled 104, and 66 individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status. A test-and-stay program is also offered, and the district reports over 90% of parents have opted in.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

