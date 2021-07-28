La Crosse County COVID cases gradually rising, Health Department encourages masking for all

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Disease investigation staff are finding that many of the recent positive cases have had lots of contacts, which means continued opportunity for spread of the virus," the Health Department says.

Vaccination is encouraged among all persons 12 and older -- no COVID-19 vaccine is yet approved for those 11 and younger -- and the Health Department says DHS and the CDC are hoping for a 70% vaccination rate state and nationwide. Wisconsin is at 49.2% fully vaccinated, and La Crosse County at 55.4%.

"Vaccinations are safe, highly effective, and protective against the delta variant," the Health Department stresses. "Local evidence and data across Wisconsin and the nation shows that we are now in a phase of the pandemic that is preventable, as nearly 100% of cases are passing among those who are unvaccinated."

In addition to vaccination, it is advised those who are unvaccinated wear masks in most settings, and fully vaccinated persons are encouraged by the La Crosse County Health Department to mask up as well in public places. Distancing in groups, hand washing, and being tested if you have symptoms are also recommended.