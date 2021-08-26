La Crosse County COVID infections still climbing, case activity ranked "very high" by DHS

“We are here to take care of the community, we are here to do the best that we can and provide excellent patient care, but at some level there becomes a capacity problem — it could be we ran out of beds or we have no more staff because of shortages,” Waller says. “...I’m concerned about the utilization of resources because if we utilize all our healthcare resources for COVID that means we can’t necessarily take care of patients that might have a heart attack or a trauma patient. Making sure we have ample resources for the community at large and being able to take care of everybody that comes is where my concern lies.”