La Crosse County COVID level rated high for third consecutive week

The CDC's COVID-19 County Check has put La Crosse County at high level for the third consecutive week.

As of Aug. 18, 27 counties were rated high, per DHS, with a statewide seven day average of 1,417 new cases daily and a 13.4% positivity rate. Total cases had reached 1,596,079.

For La Crosse County, the seven day average was 36 new cases per day, for a total of 39,799 infections, per the New York Times COVID tracker.

Residents in high level counties are urged to wear masks when in public, even if they are vaccinated and boosted.

State vaccination rates continue to see minimal movement, with a downward trend of seven day averages over the past month. As of Aug. 18, 61.5% of residents had completed the initial vaccine series, and 35.3% had received at least one booster dose.

Wisconsin confirmed COVID deaths had reached 13,291 as of Thursday. In La Crosse County, the total was 196.