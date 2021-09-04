La Crosse County COVID positivity rate now 9.5%, deaths reach 93

Masking is currently being enforced at La Crosse public schools, and the district reported nine cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 18-31, with 30 individuals quarantined.

Viterbo University as of Sept. 3 reported four active cases among students and one among staff. Western Technical College the week of Sept. 1 had one active case at its La Crosse campus. The UW La Crosse Coronavirus Dashboard was not up to date as of Saturday.