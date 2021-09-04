 Skip to main content
La Crosse County COVID positivity rate now 9.5%, deaths reach 93
La Crosse County is averaging nearly four dozen new cases of COVID-19 a day, with community transmission ranked very high.

For the week ending Aug. 28, the County had 332 new cases with a 9.5% positivity rate, up from 6.6% the week prior. Another death was recorded, bringing fatalities to 93.

Per the La Crosse County Health Department, on Aug. 22 the seven day case rate for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons was 306.5 per 100,000 people per week versus 94.9 per 100,000 for those vaccinated. 

On Sept. 3, DHS put the seven day average for new cases statewide at 1,702, with a percent positivity of 8%. Disease activity was ranked very high for 55 counties, and high for the remaining 17. Deaths now total 7,652.

From Aug. 18-31, the state had a burden of 440.1 per 100,000 people, with a trajectory of plus 21%. La Crosse County's burden was 539.2 per 100,000, with no significant change in cases. 

Hospitalizations statewide are growing overall, though levels are stable in Western Wisconsin. In the Western region, on Aug. 31 the seven day moving average of hospitalized COVID patients was 39 per day, with 8.2% on ventilators. 

Statewide, 51.7% of the population was fully vaccinated as of Sept. 3, as were 57.7% of La Crosse County residents. 

Masking is currently being enforced at La Crosse public schools, and the district reported nine cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 18-31, with 30 individuals quarantined. 
 
Viterbo University as of Sept. 3 reported four active cases among students and one among staff. Western Technical College the week of Sept. 1 had one active case at its La Crosse campus. The UW La Crosse Coronavirus Dashboard was not up to date as of Saturday. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

