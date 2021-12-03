La Crosse County COVID rates still very high, deaths total 126

La Crosse County over the past week has averaged 64 new COVID-19 cases per day, and coronavirus deaths have reached 126.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two week period ending Nov. 30. The state’s case burden was 852.8 per 100,000, with an 11% reduction in trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 878.9 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Twenty-six counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Friday had a seven day average of 3,548 new cases per day for a 13.1% positivity rate. A total of 9,128 deaths were confirmed as of Friday, including 126 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 889,079, with 18,716 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in October infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,255.1 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 132 per 100,000 and deaths 27.3 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 456.4 per 100,000; 12.2 per 100,000; and 1.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,446 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Dec. 2, including 409 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 68 and 13, respectively. For the two-week period ending Nov. 30, DHS reported growth in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 67.9% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 26% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 56.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 2, as were 61.7% of La Crosse County residents.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

