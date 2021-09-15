La Crosse County COVID rates very high, two state counties move into critically high category

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported the state's highest case rate since January, with two counties moving into the critically high category.

Overall disease activity levels in Wisconsin remain very high, with a burden of 489.1 per 100,000 during the period of Sept. 1-14 and a trajectory of +20%. During the same span, La Crosse County had a burden of 536.6 per 100,000 and a growing trajectory, per DHS. Two counties -- Buffalo and Forest -- are now in the critically high category.

In Wisconsin, 687,098 cases have now been confirmed, as have 7,791 deaths, including 16 fatalities on Wednesday alone. As of Sept. 15, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases was 1,864 per day, for a percent positive of 7%. On Wednesday, 3,989 new cases were added.

In La Crosse County, cases have reached 14,365, and there have been 99 confirmed and two probable deaths.

From Sept. 1-14, DHS reported growing hospitalizations in two regions, with 22.4% of ventilators in use and 53.6% of ICUs at full capacity. Western Wisconsin’s hospitalizations showed no significant change.