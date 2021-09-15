La Crosse County COVID rates very high, two state counties move into critically high category

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported the state's highest case rate since January, with two counties moving into the critically high category.
Overall disease activity levels in Wisconsin remain very high, with a burden of 489.1 per 100,000 during the period of Sept. 1-14 and a trajectory of +20%. During the same span, La Crosse County had a burden of 536.6 per 100,000 and a growing trajectory, per DHS. Two counties -- Buffalo and Forest -- are now in the critically high category.
In Wisconsin, 687,098 cases have now been confirmed, as have 7,791 deaths, including 16 fatalities on Wednesday alone. As of Sept. 15, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases was 1,864 per day, for a percent positive of 7%. On Wednesday, 3,989 new cases were added.
In La Crosse County, cases have reached 14,365, and there have been 99 confirmed and two probable deaths.
From Sept. 1-14, DHS reported growing hospitalizations in two regions, with 22.4% of ventilators in use and 53.6% of ICUs at full capacity. Western Wisconsin’s hospitalizations showed no significant change.
On Sept. 14, the seven-day moving average for hospitalized COVID patients in Wisconsin was 1,048, with 12.9% on ventilators. As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,055 current COVID hospitalizations, including 314 patients in the ICU. In the Western region, those numbers were 52 and 11, respectively.
As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene had identified 4,263 cases of the delta variant through sequencing, surpassing alpha at 3,577. A total of 1,507 samples were sequenced in August, and in total during the pandemic 20,977 samples have been sequenced.
Statewide, 52.6% of Wisconsin residents had completed the vaccine series as of Wednesday, with La Crosse County at 58.4%.
Vaccines available
Individuals 12 and older may get the Pfizer vaccine, and adults are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson versions. Booster doses of Pfizer or Moderna are available to the immunocompromised.
Local vaccine providers include Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, Weber Health Logistics, the La Crosse County Health Department, Walgreens, Walmart, and select pop up/event sites. Contact your provider of choice for hours, days and brands available, or visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
