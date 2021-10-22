La Crosse County COVID transmission still very high, School District implementing 'Test and Stay' program

La Crosse County recorded 289 coronavirus cases the week ending Oct. 16, averaging 41 per day.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two week period ending Oct. 19. The state’s case burden was 594.9 per 100,000, with dropping trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 501.1 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Eight counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Oct. 21 had a seven-day average of 1,869 new cases per day for a 7.4% positivity rate. A total of 8,312 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 108 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 775,142, with 16,092 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in September infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,351.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 122 per 100,000 and deaths 24.5 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 513.3 per 100,000; 13.8 per 100,000; and 1.3 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,011 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Oct. 21, including 308 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 43 and nine, respectively. For the two-week period ending Oct. 19, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 57.1% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 24.1% of ventilators were in use.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Oct. 19 a case rate of 23.2 per 100,00 per day. In total 15 cases were confirmed, with 13 currently active. There were 111 close contacts due to in-school exposure and 66 individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

In addition, the School District is also starting a "Test and Stay Program" starting Wednesday. Unvaccinated students identified as close contacts to a school-related positive case will be able to stay at school for the duration of the quarantine period if they receive a negative test result each school day and remain symptom-free. Vaccinated persons are already able to remain in school if symptom free and are encouraged, but not required, to be tested three to five days post exposure.

"We know from the cases we have had in schools that they rarely lead to transmission to other close contacts. As a result, we feel that through a 'Test and Stay' protocol we can continue to keep students safe at school while ensuring students remain learning in person as much as possible," said superintendent Aaron Engel.

According to the district, only 3% of school close contacts ultimately test positive for COVID-19, and for every case related to school spread 33 students are quarantined who do not become infected.

"Minimal spread in our schools is attributed to normal classroom/school routines with proper mitigation strategies in place. Therefore the risk involved in a test and stay program should be no greater than we are currently experiencing," the District says. "This is supported by research related to similar programs."

For information on the Test and Stay program can be found at https://www.lacrosseschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Test-and-Stay-Parent-Notification.pdf

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

