La Crosse County creates FAQ, call center for COVID-19

With the La Crosse County Health Department putting out information daily on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, it still finds people have more questions every day.
That’s why the department has created a COVID-19 phone line at 608-785-6240 that people can call, in addition to asking questions on the department’s Facebook page.
“We’re receiving a lot of questions about people and work,” said Jenni Loging with the La Crosse County Health Department.
People are asking whether they need to quarantine if they just came back from Florida (yes), if breastfeeding is OK (yes) and whether beards or long nails make it more likely to catch COVID 19 (no, but it’s really difficult to keep germs out of them, so be wary).
Receiving food via take-out is fine, as long as you’re staying away from people as much as possible, Loging said.
“If people are worried about germs being on the packaging material, then when you go home wash, wash, wash your hands,” Loging said.
She recommends against visiting cabins or other vacation homes.
“We’re recommending that people just stay put as much as they can. Any additional travel just puts a person at an increased risk of exposure,” Loging said.
Going outside near your home is not a problem, however.
Loging stressed that the Women, Infants, and Children program, which provides supplemental nutrition for nutritionally at-risk pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children, was still available. People who are recently out of work due to the coronavirus restrictions and have children younger than age 5 are encouraged to call the office at 608-785-9865.
“They definitely may be eligible. We’re doing everything over the phone, so that people don’t have to come into the office,” Loging said.
The number of confirmed cases in La Crosse County remains five as of Monday afternoon, and there have been no deaths in the county. Statewide there have been 416 cases and five deaths.
La Crosse County Health Director Jennifer Rombalski stressed that the No. 1 thing the community can do to help stop the spread of the virus is to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ anticipated “safer at home” order and stay home.
“We would anticipate that anybody who has symptoms would automatically do that, but we can’t reiterate it enough,” Rombalski said.
Symptoms include a dry cough, body aches, difficulty breathing and a fever.
“His order will talk about essential travel, so specifically this would be for necessary doctor’s appointments … it would be travel to the grocery store and travel to receive medication,” Rombalski said.
She recommended calling your doctor before going to the appointment to ascertain whether the appointment is essential.
There could be other things that are considered essential; however, the governor’s office has not yet clarified what all will be included.
Rombalski also suggested that people who are able to donate blood or donate money to the La Crosse Community Foundation, which has partnered with the Great Rivers United Way to help people feeling a financial pinch due to the virus.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
