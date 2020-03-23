La Crosse County creates FAQ, call center for COVID-19

With the La Crosse County Health Department putting out information daily on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, it still finds people have more questions every day.

That’s why the department has created a COVID-19 phone line at 608-785-6240 that people can call, in addition to asking questions on the department’s Facebook page.

“We’re receiving a lot of questions about people and work,” said Jenni Loging with the La Crosse County Health Department.

People are asking whether they need to quarantine if they just came back from Florida (yes), if breastfeeding is OK (yes) and whether beards or long nails make it more likely to catch COVID 19 (no, but it’s really difficult to keep germs out of them, so be wary).

Receiving food via take-out is fine, as long as you’re staying away from people as much as possible, Loging said.

“If people are worried about germs being on the packaging material, then when you go home wash, wash, wash your hands,” Loging said.

She recommends against visiting cabins or other vacation homes.