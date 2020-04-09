La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast canceled due to pandemic

This year’s La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, event organizers encourage people to show their support of dairy farmers by buying local dairy products.
Next year’s La Crosse County Dairy breakfast will be held June 19.
It was announced earlier this month the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast also has been canceled.
