La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast canceled due to pandemic
0 comments

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast canceled due to pandemic

  • 0

This year’s La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, event organizers encourage people to show their support of dairy farmers by buying local dairy products.

Next year’s La Crosse County Dairy breakfast will be held June 19.

It was announced earlier this month the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast also has been canceled.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News