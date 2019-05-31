Creamery Creek Holsteins, in Bangor, will host the 2019 La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast Saturday, June 15.
This annual tradition, part of June Dairy Month, brings people to farms to learn about dairy operations and meet farmers and their animals over breakfast.
Breakfast offerings include pancakes, local sausages, cheesy scrambled eggs, Westby Cooperative Creamery cheeses, and Culver's custard, said host Louisa Peterson. "As much dairy as you could possibly cram into one breakfast."
There will also be a kids' area that includes a farm animal petting zoo, arts and crafts, storytime, face painting, balloons and educational activities.
The La Crosse event was initially canceled due to difficulties finding a venue and then reinstated.
"It's a rich tradition," Peterson said. "Rain or shine, it's our way to celebrate Wisconsin dairy industry."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.