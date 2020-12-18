La Crosse County delayed in receiving COVID-19 vaccine, doses expected soon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We do really all need to work together including the private and public health sectors," Naik said of vaccine allocation plans.

The Moderna vaccine, which is more easily stored than the Pfizer incarnation and thus will be procured by drugstores, is anticipated to be approved today, but how soon it will be available to the public is unknown.

Gundersen and Mayo have stated they will alert the media when the Pfizer vaccine arrives locally, though there will be gap between shipment securement and administration of doses.

"Checks and double checks" will be needed, Naik says, and the plan is to inoculate as soon as feasible, "but there will be some time (in between) -- it's better to be right than to be as fast as possible, though I know there is some urgency to the timeline."

The hospitals are "poised and ready," Morrey says, having done mock run-throughs and equipped with the necessary minus 70 degree celsius storage freezers.

"Our hope is to get our collective staff vaccinated as quickly as possible" in order to ensure the best level of care for patients, Morrey says, and he urges community members to become vaccinated once doses are widely available.