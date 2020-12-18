La Crosse County delayed in receiving COVID-19 vaccine, doses expected soon

Facilities in Wisconsin began receiving shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week during the national rollout, but La Crosse County hospitals are among those yet to receive doses following delays at the state level.
"The (Wisconsin Department of Health Services) is working extremely hard in a very challenging time to get the vaccine out across the state," Dr. Michael Morrey of Mayo Clinic Health System said during a press conference Friday, co-helmed by Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System.
Both staffing and information systems have complicated vaccine distribution to all areas of the state, issues which DHS is working "expeditiously" on, says Morrey, who expects an update within the next couple days. As for when the vaccine may arrive locally, Morrey says, "I suspect it will be very soon."
The hold up, Naik says, should not be interpreted as an issue of safety or reason for distrust, noting the process as a whole, from application to procurement to administration of the vaccine, "is going to be the largest public health endeavor in our lifetimes...this is extraordinarily complex and there will be challenges ahead."
The initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine is limited, and more people qualify as first priority -- those working in health care and long term care residents -- than doses available. In addition, two doses of vaccine, spaced 21 days apart, are needed per recipient.
"We do really all need to work together including the private and public health sectors," Naik said of vaccine allocation plans.
The Moderna vaccine, which is more easily stored than the Pfizer incarnation and thus will be procured by drugstores, is anticipated to be approved today, but how soon it will be available to the public is unknown.
Gundersen and Mayo have stated they will alert the media when the Pfizer vaccine arrives locally, though there will be gap between shipment securement and administration of doses.
"Checks and double checks" will be needed, Naik says, and the plan is to inoculate as soon as feasible, "but there will be some time (in between) -- it's better to be right than to be as fast as possible, though I know there is some urgency to the timeline."
The hospitals are "poised and ready," Morrey says, having done mock run-throughs and equipped with the necessary minus 70 degree celsius storage freezers.
"Our hope is to get our collective staff vaccinated as quickly as possible" in order to ensure the best level of care for patients, Morrey says, and he urges community members to become vaccinated once doses are widely available.
"The efficacy of these vaccines are tremendous. The data are there to prove they are effective and safe," Morrey says. "...When the opportunity arrives, get vaccinated. It's a life saving vaccine and it (will keep) our community safe."
