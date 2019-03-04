The La Crosse County Dementia Coalition is hosting Dementia Friendly Community Conversations from 7:30 to 8 a.m. March 13 at the La Crosse County Administrative Center and from noon to 12:30 p.m. April 4 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.
About 2,300 people in La Crosse County are living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias, and 81 percent of their caregivers younger than 65 are still employed. Dementia Friendly Community Conversations will address the current and future needs of our community.
Light refreshments will be served. RSVP is requested online at https://lacrossecountydementiacoalition.eventbrite.com or email kflock@lacrossecounty.org.
