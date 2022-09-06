La Crosse County Democratic Party to host fall dinner

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the La Crosse County Democratic Party will host its annual Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Concordia Ballroom at 1129 La Crosse St,

The keynote speaker will be Rep. Mark Pocan and will also feature Rep. Ron Kind. State Sen. Brad Pfaff and other candidates for office will be in attendance.

The event features a catered Chicken Marsala dinner, drinks, desserts, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Donations to attend will be $25 before Sept. 14 and $30 thereafter. RSVP at laxdems.com/2022dinner.