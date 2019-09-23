The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host its 61st annual Fall Fundraiser Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St., La Crosse.
The dinner will include a raffle and silent auction, featured speaker Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and a 6 p.m. lasagna buffet catered by ServesYouRight.
Reservations are required by Sept. 25, and the suggested donation for the dinner is $20 per person and $5 per person age 6 and younger. More reservation information can be found at laxdems.com/falldinner19.
