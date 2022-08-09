 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County Democrats condemn use of swastika

The La Crosse County Democratic Party condemned any use of the swastika, the symbol of the German Holocaust, found on vandalized Derrick Van Orden campaign signs last week in Holmen.

“We condemn all those who deface political signs,” wrote William Garcia, county party chair, in a news release. “We stand firmly on our decades-long history of being the political party that supports civil rights for all and opposes censorship.

“And we call on Derrick Van Orden to apologize for his outrageous bullying effort at censorship at the Prairie du Chien Library, August of last year, where he verbally attacked staff members for a Pride Month display.”

