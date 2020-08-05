La Crosse County ditches COVID-19 Compass as 24 new cases confirmed Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In La Crosse County 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday — the same day its COVID-19 Compass is typically updated, but will now be discontinued, officials announced.

The La Crosse County Health Department announced it was ditching the tool used that identifies risk in the community to instead partner with local health-care providers to replace it with a new process.

"Pandemics require flexibility," the department said in a statement. "The science and information about COVID-19 evolves every day. As we receive this information, we need to flex to incorporate it and ensure the community is receiving the most up-to-date guidance."

More details on the new tool will be announced Friday.

Though the Compass was not updated on Wednesday, officials said the area would no longer be considered in "severe risk," and that the area is "heading in the right direction."

General safety recommendations remain the same, though, to wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and social distance.

Of the county's 24 new cases, 10 of those are from the area's most recent National Guard testing site.