La Crosse County ditches COVID-19 Compass as 24 new cases confirmed Wednesday

In La Crosse County 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday — the same day its COVID-19 Compass is typically updated, but will now be discontinued, officials announced.
The La Crosse County Health Department announced it was ditching the tool used that identifies risk in the community to instead partner with local health-care providers to replace it with a new process.
"Pandemics require flexibility," the department said in a statement. "The science and information about COVID-19 evolves every day. As we receive this information, we need to flex to incorporate it and ensure the community is receiving the most up-to-date guidance."
More details on the new tool will be announced Friday.
Though the Compass was not updated on Wednesday, officials said the area would no longer be considered in "severe risk," and that the area is "heading in the right direction."
General safety recommendations remain the same, though, to wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and social distance.
Of the county's 24 new cases, 10 of those are from the area's most recent National Guard testing site.
Of those 24, three of them are in their teens or younger, nine of them are in their 20s, five are in their 30s, five are in their 40s and three in their 50s.
La Crosse County is now up to 868 total COVID-19 cases, with 713 of those considered recovered.
Of those infected, four individuals are currently hospitalized, and there remains just one death of a county resident caused by the virus. There have been 38 individuals hospitalized.
There have been a reported 17,308 negative test results in the county, an additional 171 since Tuesday, with 4.8% of all tests returning with positive results.
Here are Wisconsin's statewide COVID-19 numbers:
- 56,940 total cases (+884)
- 970 deaths (+9)
- 4,826 ever hospitalized (+43)
- 9,629 active cases
- 944,984 negative tests (+16,139)
Concerned about COVID-19?
