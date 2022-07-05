La Crosse County donates park plus $75,000 to Town of Farmington

La Crosse County has transferred ownership of the 117-acre Mindoro Park to the Town of Farmington.

The transfer puts control of the park in local hands and was welcomed by Town of Farmington Chair Mike Hesse at a ceremony last Friday. To aid the transition, La Crosse County is also donating $75,000 to the Town of Farmington. The funds will help offset planned improvements to the park, which include a new trail, second ball field, and partnering with the Melrose-Mindoro School District to host cross-country and other events at the park.

The park, which includes wooded nature trails and a baseball diamond, is located on County Road D, just outside Mindoro. It was developed in the early 1970s through a collaboration between the Mindoro Lions Club, La Crosse County and the Town of Farmington.

La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse, speaking at the ceremony last Friday, said it made sense to have local control of the park.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what you do with the park,” she said. “This gathering here today is a testament to community and citizen engagement.”

