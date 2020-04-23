La Crosse County employee delays retirement to help house the homeless during COVID-19

Instrumental in the founding of the Warming Center, Nuttleman says she has always "had a special place in my heart" for individuals struggling with homelessness, addiction or mental health issues. Providing a safe way for those without a permanent residence to shelter in place, she says, was a need that couldn't go unfilled.

"That's just me — I will fill in if I see a gap," Nuttleman says. "I have a passion and I've been treated well by La Crosse County for 31 years."

Natalie Grimsled and Lisa Strange, La Crosse County Human Services employees supervised by Nuttleman, say the community is lucky to have her on board during this difficult period. An "upstanding individual," Nuttleman is handling the added responsibility — and the disappointment of postponing her retirement — with grace.

"She could have left, but did not," Strange says. "She has such a heart, and such intention to do what is the right thing. I don’t know of many other people who would have changed their plans to decide to stay and help where needed."

Nuttleman admits it hasn't been easy.

"By far the last month and a half has been the most stressful part of my career," Nuttleman says. "It's been testing and there are a lot of emotions."