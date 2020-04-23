La Crosse County employee delays retirement to help house the homeless during COVID-19

Through her work with La Crosse County Human Services, Julie Nuttleman has connected with countless clients and forged deep bonds with colleagues, but after 31 years she was ready and excited to retire.
Formerly a social worker and currently quality assurance supervisor, Nuttleman, 56, was scheduled to work her last day on May 1, with a host of celebrations, including an April 30 retirement luau and potluck, on the docket.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, plans have changed. There will be no party or farewell hugs — and retirement, Nuttleman decided, will have to wait a bit.
Nuttleman, asked if she was willing to stay another month to coordinate emergency housing during the coronavirus crisis, didn't hesitate to say yes.
For the past six weeks, Nuttleman has been arranging 24-7 staffing of the Warming Center and the Salvation Army. That's on top of her usual role of supervising five employees and overseeing medical assistance billing.
"Julie really stepped up when she didn’t have to," says Jason Witt, director of La Crosse County Human Services. "With all the changes and pressures that have come to our work due to the COVID-19 crisis, who would have blamed Julie for going forward with her planned retirement? But she actually came to her supervisor saying, 'I need to stay longer and do this.' Helping the homeless during this critical time is something she felt that strongly about."
Instrumental in the founding of the Warming Center, Nuttleman says she has always "had a special place in my heart" for individuals struggling with homelessness, addiction or mental health issues. Providing a safe way for those without a permanent residence to shelter in place, she says, was a need that couldn't go unfilled.
"That's just me — I will fill in if I see a gap," Nuttleman says. "I have a passion and I've been treated well by La Crosse County for 31 years."
Natalie Grimsled and Lisa Strange, La Crosse County Human Services employees supervised by Nuttleman, say the community is lucky to have her on board during this difficult period. An "upstanding individual," Nuttleman is handling the added responsibility — and the disappointment of postponing her retirement — with grace.
"She could have left, but did not," Strange says. "She has such a heart, and such intention to do what is the right thing. I don’t know of many other people who would have changed their plans to decide to stay and help where needed."
Nuttleman admits it hasn't been easy.
"By far the last month and a half has been the most stressful part of my career," Nuttleman says. "It's been testing and there are a lot of emotions."
Nuttleman has had to ask staff to step out of their comfort zones, redeploying them to cover day and night shifts at the shelters. They are putting their own health on the line, Nuttleman notes, by being in close proximity with those who may have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. Nuttleman herself is unable to be at the shelters, as she has household members with health conditions.
Despite concerns, being inexperienced in working in a shelter setting or unaccustomed to night shifts, staff have stepped up voluntarily, Witt says, "in part because of the trust they have in Julie and the passion she inspires. Julie has made it her personal mission to make sure all the shifts are filled."
Nuttleman, described as dependable, compassionate and someone who "can get the job done," is trying feverishly to secure permanent housing and other assistance for those at the Warming Center and Salvation Army before her departure, a task crucial given the extensions of the safer-at-home order.
"I can’t think of anybody more suited to this role and who could have mobilized our department’s resources like Julie," Witt says. "She’s been able to draw upon 31 years of trust and connections both within our department and throughout the community. This is a critical time when our community’s homeless shelters need additional support. In making sure that help is available, Julie is playing a role in keeping our entire community healthy and safe."
For now, Nuttleman has no time to rest, laser focused on the tasks at hand. But come June, she is ready for a much-deserved reprieve, filled with family time, playdates with her 2-year-old grandson, tending to the goats on her rural West Salem hobby farm and serving on the La Crosse County Agricultural Society board. She also plans to either work part time in a new field or volunteer.
Her departure will be bittersweet. Nuttleman treasures the friendships she developed with her coworkers during the past three decades, and wishes she could be in their presence in her last month.
"I miss seeing everybody in person," Nuttleman says. "We don't have that (option) right now.
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
How to cope
How to isolate
How to learn at home
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"With all the changes and pressures that have come to our work due to the COVID-19 crisis, who would have blamed Julie for going forward with her planned retirement? But she actually came to her supervisor saying, 'I need to stay longer and do this.'"
Jason Witt, director of La Crosse County Human Services
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
Updated
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 26; hospitals work to expand testing
-
Updated
Survey: 35% of Wisconsin businesses could close permanently if shutdown continues for 3 months
- 68 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.