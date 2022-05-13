La Crosse County enters high COVID category; all advised to mask

After a welcome drop to low COVID rates, La Crosse County inched back up to medium last week, and as of Friday had moved to high.

The CDC's Community Level looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The CDC currently puts the La Crosse County case rate at 297.42 per 100,000 and new COVID hospital admissions at 14.8 per 100,000. The rate for hospitalized COVID patients was 3.4%.

From May 5-11, La Crosse County recorded 351 new coronavirus cases, up 15.46%, and had a 10.45 testing positivity rate. As of May 12, the state had a seven-day average of 2,062 new cases -- per DHS, this is the highest rate since Feb. 12.

For the two-week period ending May 10, COVID hospitalizations were up 140% in Western Wisconsin. La Crosse County deaths total 186, with state fatalities at 12,952 as of Thursday.

For high level communities, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor places regardless of vaccination status. The La Crosse County Health Department encourages getting tested if exposed to an infected individual or experiencing symptoms, staying home if ill or COVID positive, and receiving the COVID vaccine and boosters as eligible.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

