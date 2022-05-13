La Crosse County enters high COVID category; all advised to mask

After a welcome drop to low COVID rates, La Crosse County inched back up to medium last week, and as of Friday had moved to high.
The CDC's Community Level looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The CDC currently puts the La Crosse County case rate at 297.42 per 100,000 and new COVID hospital admissions at 14.8 per 100,000. The rate for hospitalized COVID patients was 3.4%.
From May 5-11, La Crosse County recorded 351 new coronavirus cases, up 15.46%, and had a 10.45 testing positivity rate. As of May 12, the state had a seven-day average of 2,062 new cases -- per DHS, this is the highest rate since Feb. 12.
For the two-week period ending May 10, COVID hospitalizations were up 140% in Western Wisconsin. La Crosse County deaths total 186, with state fatalities at 12,952 as of Thursday.
For high level communities, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor places regardless of vaccination status. The La Crosse County Health Department encourages getting tested if exposed to an infected individual or experiencing symptoms, staying home if ill or COVID positive, and receiving the COVID vaccine and boosters as eligible.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Three Holmen best friends show of their masks.
File photo
Jim Falls, Wis.
My granddaughter Johana and I - Getting through COVID-19 pandemic - "We can do it!"
contributed by Pauline Spiegel
La Crescent, MInn.
This is my 3 year old son Julian. I like to get my kids their favorite color and/or character to make it a little more fun to wear.
contributed by Jena Juarez
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
contributed by Cindy Cauther
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
contributed by Jeff Bryan
La Crosse punk
"My band had some masks printed to add to our merchandise line-up! Zammek - La Crosse Punk"
Kylie Mullen
Lace for a lady
Kylie Mullen
Caring for the community
A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
A mask with bling
Fancy that - a mask with bling!
Kylie Mullen
Dinner guests
Having dinner guests together at home. Left to right, Don Smith, Mary Rohrer, and Nancy Korn Smith. We asked our readers to show off their masks for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in our papers.
Kylie Mullen
A Friendly smile
"I intended this to my likeness and a friendly everyday mask. I was disappointed when i received it. Frankly, it's ridiculous...so I'll give readers a good laugh."
Kylie Mullen
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
Aquinas’ Alexis Smith hits an approach shot at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
The Onalaska dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
Masked spectators watch the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
JB Weiser makes a save for Aquinas.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Lauren Kelsey, left, and Victoria Nolte attempt a block on Westby’s Macy Stellner.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Victoria Nolte serves.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
The Westby tem celebrates a point won.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holmen school lunches
Heather Mathwig, right, and Analise Smith with the Holmen School District Nutrition Department bag individual pizzas at Holmen Middle School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Noodles & Company
Menche Evans cooks in the kitchen at the new Noodles & Company in Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
La Crescent-Hokah girls soccer head coach Jake Smith talks with player Olivia Meyer.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska Football
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky runs football practice.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Western Technical College student Emery Thompson has his temperature taken by human resources department employee Jackie Kettner before entering the bookstore.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Face mask wearing students walk to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Attendees give applause during the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
A woman in attendance for the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative with Vice President Mike Pence wears a patriotic facemask.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Scooping up smiles
Marty Diersen with the Sweet Shop hands a cone to Joy Benson, a member of Logan High School’s class of 1969, dressed as the children’s book character Raggedy Ann.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Emily Pyrek can be reached at
emily.pyrek@lee.net.
